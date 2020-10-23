Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eighteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1214.

The Health Department informed, “Regret to inform of the demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

The Details Are As Follows:

1.A 76 year old male of Angul District.

2.A 38 year old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 62 year old male of Angul District.

4.A 43 year old male of Bhadrak District.

5.A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6.A 60 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

7. A 66 year old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 60 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 45 year old male of Gajapati district.

10. A 50 year old male of Gajapati district.

11.A 29 year old male of Jajpur district.

12.A 68 year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13.A 35 year old male of Khurdha district.

14.A 51 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15.A 70 year old male of Mayurbhanj District.

16.A 70 year old male of Malkangiri district.

17. A 50 year old male of Nabarangpur district.

18.A 64 year old male of Puri who was also suffering from Diabetes.