Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1608 on Friday with sixteen more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The details of the deceased are:

1. A 65-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 65-year-old female of Cuttack district.

3. A 60-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 74-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 58-year-old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 39-year-old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 60-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 65-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

9. A 61-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10. A 59-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11. A 48-year-old male of sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12. A 38-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from CKD.

13. A 66-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

14. A 69-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 45-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from COPD.

16. A 46-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.