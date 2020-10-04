Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 907 on Sunday with fifteen more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death Detailed list is as follows:

1.A 47 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

2.A 63 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 71 year old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

4.A 60 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

5.A 70 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 60 year old female of Cuttack district.

7.A 70 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

8.A 48 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

9.A 48 year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. An 85 year old male of Kendrapada district.

11. A 65 year old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 74 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 55 year old female of Koraput district.

14. A 65 year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

15. A 73 year old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.