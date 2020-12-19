Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as three more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,832.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 82-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 78-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 75-year-old male of Nuapada district.