Bhubaneswar: As many as 33 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

“Regret to inform the demise of thirty three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals” said the H and FW department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

1. A 18 years old female of Angul district.

2. A 70 years old male of Angul district.

3. A 45 years of male of Angul district.

4. A 58 years old female of Angul district.

5. A 62 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from hypertension.

6. A 59 years old male of Boudh district.

7. A 66 years old male of Boudh district.

8. A 52 years old male of Boudh district.

9. A 60 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 60 years old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11. A 80 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

12. A 42 years old male of Deogarh district.

13. A 70 years old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial Asthma.

14. A 52 years old female of Gajapati district.

15. A 65 years old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

16. A 62 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17. A 62 years old female of Kalahandi district.

18. A 50 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

20. A 85 years old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

21. A 35 years old male of Kandhamal district.

22. A 57 years old female of Keonjhar district.

23. A 50 years old male of Keonjhar district.

24. A 70 years old female of Khurdha district.

25. A 55 years old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 34 years old male of Malkangiri district.

27. A 70 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

28. A 58 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

29. A 35 years old female of Nabarangapur district.

30. A 45 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

31. A 64 years old male of Sundargarh district.

32. A 43 years old female of Sundargarh district.

33. A 42 years old female of Sundargarh district.