Covid Death Odisha: 17 More Succumb, Toll Rises To 2121
Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.
The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.
But the district-wise details are as follows:
- A 68 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Post Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 51 years old male of Bhubaneswar.
- A 38 years old male of Bhubaneswar.
- A 40 years old male of Balasore district.
- A 44 years old male of Balasore district.
- A 40 years old female of Boudh district.
- A 70 years old male of Deogarh district.
- A 57 years old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Obesity.
- A 60 years old male of Khurdha district.
- A 75 years old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
- A 38 years old male of Kalahandi district.
- A 40 years old male of Malkangiri.
- A 63 years old male of Mallkangiri district who expired due to diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Cerebrovascular accident & Coronary Artery Disease.
- A 50 years old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 58 years old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
- A 37 years old male of Sambalpur district.