Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seven more succumb from the State to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death details are as follows:

1.A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 78 year old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

3. A 61 year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 76 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 59 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

6.A 13 year old male child of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Leukemia.

7.A 68 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

The Death toll in Odisha rises to 538.