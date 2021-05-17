Bhubaneswar: A total of 820 tankers/containers carrying 15074.422MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 14 deficit states in the country.

More are leaving today. During last 25 days, as many as 73 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1189.042MT, 221 from Dhenkanal with 3532.41 MT, 217 from Jajpur with 4414.247MT and 309 from Rourkela with 5938.723 MT.

A total of 252 tankers with 4943.799 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 208 tankers with 3531.969 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 30 tankers filled with 556.847 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 122 tankers filled with 2286.853 MT of oxygen. 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 430.592 MT of oxygen filled in 28 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 49 tankers have carried around 962.271 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 58 nos of tankers with 1025.48 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

As many as 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 6 tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 25 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh and other states.