Covid claims 64 more deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Photo Credit: Deccan Herald

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Related News

65 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Odisha again sees a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,966.

Eight deaths reported each from Cuttack, Khordha and Bhadrak, followed by Puri and Sundergarh reported seven deaths each , Four deaths reported from Kendrapara, Three deaths each reported from Dhenkanal and Nayagarh, two deaths each reported from Angul, Balasore, Bargarhm Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj and one each from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabrangpur and Jajpur .

 

You might also like
World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 197.7 mn: Johns Hopkins University

State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

State

Odisha sees 1437 Covid positives in the last 24 hours

State

KISS students post 100% pass rate in +2 Science, Commerce Exam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.