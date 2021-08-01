Covid claims 64 more deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,966.

Eight deaths reported each from Cuttack, Khordha and Bhadrak, followed by Puri and Sundergarh reported seven deaths each , Four deaths reported from Kendrapara, Three deaths each reported from Dhenkanal and Nayagarh, two deaths each reported from Angul, Balasore, Bargarhm Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj and one each from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabrangpur and Jajpur .