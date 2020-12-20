Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,836.

1.A 75-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.

2.An 86-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Benign prostatic hyperplasia & Lower Respiratory Tract Infections.

3.A 62-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 53-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.