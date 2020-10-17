COVID claims 17 lives in Odisha, Death toll mounts to 1,121

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seventeen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll list is as follows :

1.A 56 year old male of Anugul District who was also suffering from Hypertension, CAD, BHP, Generalised lymphadenopathy.

2. A 69 year old male of Balasore District who was suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.A 57 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 73 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypothyroidism & Hypertension.

6.A 76 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 65 year old female of Cuttack who was also suffering from CAD & Hypertensions.

8.A 49 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9.A 79 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10.A 53 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & CKD.

11.A 74year old male of Keonjhar district.

12. A 37 year old female of Khurdha District.

13.A 58 year old male of Mayurbhanj District.

14.A 66 year old male of Nayagarh district.

15. A 77 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16.A 64 year old female of Rourkela who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

17.A 75 year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1121.