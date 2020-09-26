COVID Claims 16 Lives In Odisha, 4 From Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 16 COVID-19 patients died of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Odisha taking toll to 783, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Fresh deaths were reported from Bhubaneswar and eight districts of Odisha. Four deaths were reported from Bhubaneswar, followed by three deaths reported from Puri and Koraput districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 45 year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 58 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 51 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 37 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 50 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 59 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Bronchial asthma.

7.A 58 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 64 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district

9.A 52 year old male of Jajpur district.

10. A 64 year old male of Koraput district.

11.A 48 year old male of Koraput district.

12.A 50 year old male of Koraput district.

13.A 53 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

14. An 80 year old female of Puri district.

15.A 62 year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Obesity.

16.A 42 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

