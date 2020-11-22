Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

COVID-19 Claims 15 Lives In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1640

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as fifteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,640.

The Health Department has identified the deceased as:

1.A 56-year-old male of Angul district.

2.A 73-year-old male of Balangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 65-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 69-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 52-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 48-year-old female of Ganjam district.

7.A 55-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & AKI & CLD.

8.A 40-year-old male of Khordha district.

9.A 70-year-old male of Keonjhar district.

10.A 50-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 74-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

12.A 91-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 77-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Old PTB.

14.A 59-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & CKD.

15.A 62-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

