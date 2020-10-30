Covid Claims 11 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1308

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 new Covid positives have succumbed to the deadly virus in Odisha and the death toll has risen to 1,308 in the state.

Regret to inform the demise of eleven Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals:

1. A 55-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 40-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 66-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 54-year-old female of Cuttack district.

5. A 62-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 68-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Bronchial Asthma.

7. A 59-year-old male of Khurda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 42-year-old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 45-year-old male of Nuapada district.

10. A 61-year-old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11. A 67-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & has undergone Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery and Modified Radical Mastectomy.