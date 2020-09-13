COVID Claims 10 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises to 626

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two each deaths are reported from Cuttack  district and Bhubaneswar, and one each from Balasore, Ganjam Khordha, Kalahandi,Mayurbhanj, and Subarnapur district

Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows: 

1. A 60-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2. A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 66-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 45-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 74-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 62-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 60-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from hypertension.

9. A 60-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

10. An 84-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

The Death toll in Odisha rises to 626

