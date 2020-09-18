Tahasildar Tests Covid Positive In Odisha
Representative Image

COVID cases in Bhubaneswar: 215 local contacts among 305 new positives reported today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 305 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today.

With the detection of the fresh 305 cases which included 90 quarantine cases and 215 local contact Cases, the total positive cases in the BMC area rose to 17925.

As many as 517 covid patients also recovered from the deadly virus, added the BMC.

Here is the complete list:

Bhubaneswar reports 305 new COVID cases including 215 local contacts

