Covid cases declining in Odisha, Cuttack, Khordha will be given special focus

Bhubaneswar: The covid infection in the entire Odisha are declining compared to the number of infections in the past few days, informed DMET director CBK Mohanty.

The decision to unlock the districts will be taken after reviewing Covid-19 transmission rate. The people should be cautious regarding the transmission of the covid infection, said DMET Director.

There should be restrictions on people coming from other states with high infections. Central government should take necessary steps regarding this. Anyone who is coming from these highly infectious states should be put under quarantine and monitored properly, added Mohanty.

Earlier, people returning from bordering districts and states increased the rate of Covid infection. We need to be very careful and cautioned, otherwise there are huge chances of the infection returning back.