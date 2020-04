Bhubaneswar: A standalone COVID Care Centre of Govt. of Odisha with 110 beds was made operational today at Paralakhemundi in the Gajapati district.

This 110 bedded care centre is managed by Hi Tech Medical College and funded by Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).

The Care centre is ready to provide dedicated health care to Covid patients.

It will provide free treatment to all Covid affected patients including staying facility.