Covid BF 7 in Odisha is not a matter of concern: Health Director

The Health Director said that, this new Covid BF 7 variant has a high transmission ability, the rate of fatality and mortality is not much. 

Bhubaneswar: There is nothing to panic about the Covid BF 7 variant in Odisha said the Health Director Bijay Mohapatra.

While interacting with media persons on Saturday morning, the Odisha Health Director Bijay Mohapatra, has added that there is no reason to panic about the Covid BF 7 variant in the state since it was found two (2) years ago.

The Health Director further assured that, though this new Covid BF 7 variant  has a high transmission ability, the rate of fatality and mortality is not much.

It is noteworthy that on December 23, 2022 (that is yesterday) the Odisha Government advised people in the State to follow Covid appropriate behaviour voluntarily.

 

