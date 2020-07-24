Plasma Therapy Begins In Odisha
Pic Credit: firstpost.com

Covid Battle Won! 1st Patient Of Odisha Treated With Plasma Therapy Recovers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Lighting up hopes for many fighting their Covid-19 battle, a  48-year old female patient of Cuttack who was admitted at Ashwini COVID Hospital treated with convalescent plasma therapy has been discharged after complete recovery.

Recently , the patient was transferred with one unit of B+VE plasma at the Ashwini COVID hospital.

The health and welfare department of Odisha via a tweet shared the happy news, ” Happy to share that a 48-year old female patient of Cuttack who was the first patient of Odisha treated with Plasma therapy (at Ashwini Covid Hospital) has recovered and is being discharged today”.

So far, 13 patients have received plasma therapy in Odisha and most are recovering well, tweets the H&FW Department.

After, Delhi and Maharashtra, Odisha is the third state to have introduced plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

