Bhubaneswar: Lighting up hopes for many fighting their Covid-19 battle, a 48-year old female patient of Cuttack who was admitted at Ashwini COVID Hospital treated with convalescent plasma therapy has been discharged after complete recovery.

Recently , the patient was transferred with one unit of B+VE plasma at the Ashwini COVID hospital.

Happy to share that a 48-year old female patient of Cuttack who was the first patient of #Odisha treated with #PlasmaTherapy (at Ashwini Covid hospital) has recovered and is being discharged today. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 24, 2020

So far, 13 patients have received plasma therapy in Odisha and most are recovering well, tweets the H&FW Department.

After, Delhi and Maharashtra, Odisha is the third state to have introduced plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.