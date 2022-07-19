Covid advisory issued in Berhampur, ‘No Mask, No Entry’ Norm Enforced

Berhampur: After Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Tuesday issued a Covid advisory and made the wearing of masks mandatory within its limits.

As per the fresh advisory, people must wear face masks at public places like markets, religious sites, open gyms, and parks. Shopkeepers have been directed to put up a signboard with ‘No Mask No Entry’ and ‘No Mask No Goods’ written on it.

Fuel refilling stations shall not sell fuels to those customers who are not wearing face mask/face cover appropriately. The fuel station owners have put proper signage on the same at an appropriate place.

All government as well as private offices, shall ensure that their employees are wearing face masks/ face covers at all times while on their offices premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunchtime.