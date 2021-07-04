CMC imposes fine for violating Covid protocols during marriage ceremony in Cuttack

violation of covid guidelines in cuttack

Cuttack: Amidst the current situation of the deadly virus in Cuttack, the Covid protocols were violated during a marriage function at Nuapada area of the city and Rs 30,000 have been fined for the same.

According to reports, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Enforcement Squad conducted a raid at the marriage venue and found more than 40 people gathered in the function.

The arrangements were made for a total of 400 guests, added reports.

Hence, the CMC Enforcement Squad imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the family who organized the marriage ceremony.

It is to be noted that as per the protocols of the state government, a total of 25 guests can be allowed for marriage ceremony.

