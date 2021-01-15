Covid 19 Vaccination to be conducted at 6 sites in Bhubaneswar: BMC

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha is all set to start Covid-19 vaccinations at 161 centres across 30 districts on Saturday, vaccination will be conducted at six session sites in the capital city, intimated BMC.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed that the vaccination will be conducted at six session sites of Capital Hospital, Unit IV-based health centre, Bhubaneswar branch AIIMS, KIIMS and SUM Hospital.

A total of 16,100 healthcare workers would receive the Covid-vaccine on the first day of the drive.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will interact with doctors, health workers and take feedback from all 160 vaccination sites of the State at 12.30 pm tomorrow.

