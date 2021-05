Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 vaccination slots for 18-44 and 45+ age groups in Odisha capital will be available for online booking today at 6 pm, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

The Slots for May 20 to May 28 will be available for booking at this site selfregistration.cowin.gov.in, the BMC said.

The timing for vaccination for 18yrs to 44 yrs is from 8.30 AM to 1.00 PM and for 45 yrs + age group is 3PM to 6PM.