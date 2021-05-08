Covid-19 Vaccination Of 18 To 44 Years Age Group To Begin In 5 Municipal Corporations Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 vaccination for 18 to 44 year age group will initially start in five Municipal Corporations of Odisha.

The 18 to 44 age group in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela will be vaccinated at Govt Vaccination centres from 8:30 AM to 01:00 PM. On the other hand, the vaccination for 45 years and above will be from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Further, The State Government has also approved to set up Govt. sponsored vaccination centres in Private Hospitals. The Private Hospitals shall be used as an extension of Government CVC for vaccination of 18-44 years age group only.

Even though the government will provide vaccines to Private hospitals free of cost, the hospitals will be allowed to collect up to Rs 100 per dose from vaccinees as service charge.

The beneficiaries preferring to be vaccinated at these Govt. CVCs in Private Hospital premises will be getting the vaccine free of cost and they only have to pay the service charge to Private Hospital.