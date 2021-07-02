Covid-19 Vaccination Odisha: Covaxin to be administered in Ganjam to 18 yrs and above age group

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will be administered in Ganjam district of Odisha from July 2021, said the Odisha Government on Friday.

As per a letter issued by Health Department ACS P.K Mohapatra to Ganjam Collector, the government has cited its decision to introduce Covaxin vaccine in the district of Ganjam from July 2021 for vaccination of 18 years and above citizens.

The letter clarifies that, Covaxin vaccine will be administered to those beneficiaries who are yet to receive 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccination. The beneficiaries, who have received 1st dose of Covishield, will be administered with the same vaccine (Covishield) for 2nd dose.

With this development, Ganjam district will be the 2nd place in Odisha to provide Covaxin to beneficiaries. Till date, the State capital Bhubaneswar is the only place where Covaxin is administered for prevention against Covid-19.