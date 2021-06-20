COVID-19 vaccination drive in campaign mode in all Odisha blocks & ulbs from June 21

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced to launch Covid vaccination drive in a campaign mode from tomorrow (June 21) with a target to vaccinate 3 lakh people every day.

In a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDM and PHOs, the state government directed to all the vaccination sites that at least 5 sessions shall be planned in each block, 5 Sessions in each NAC, 10 sessions in each Municipality and at least 20 in each Municipal Corporations ( additional sessions over and above the target can be planned as per need).

Districts can plan for both online and on-site sessions based on feasibility. At the same time, the beneficiaries already due for 2nd dose shall be mobilized to ensure timely vaccination.

All Districts /Municipal commissioners have been directed to ramp up vaccination for 18 -44yr and >45 years in coming days.

Since 16th January, the stare government administered 93.73 lakh doses. Out of which 17.97 lakh citizens have received two doses and fully vaccinated.

The State target for 18 years & above is 3.09 crore citizens (6.18 crore doses). Presently, the average daily coverage is less than 1.5 lakh doses across the State. Govt. of India will supply vaccine to our State based on the vaccine consumption & vaccine wastage rate.

Under revised strategy of COVID 19 Vaccination drive, you are directed to expand the 18-44 years and >45 years vaccination drive in all blocks and ULBs from 21st June 2021 in a campaign mode and completely consume available stock (Both central & State supply) within shortest possible time.