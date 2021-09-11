Covid-19 Update: Cuttack and Bhubaneswar report 66 and 162 new positive cases respectively

By WCE 4
Bhubaneswar Covid-19
Image credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Around 162 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 11. The positive cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are 66.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 162 cases, 45 positive cases are quarantine cases while other 117 cases are local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1, 09,240 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,869. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009.  Active cases in the city are 3341. The recovered cases in BMC as on Saturday are 117.

Out of the total 66 cases registered in CMC on Saturday, 7 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 33 from home quarantine and 26 are local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 43,103 while the recovered cases are 42,057. The active cases as on Saturday are 955.

You might also like
State

KALIA scheme in Odisha: CM Releases Rs 742 Crore assistance to farmers on Nuakhai

State

KISS Deemed to be University inducts 23 Academicians as Emeritus Professors

State

Odisha reports another 706 Covid recovery cases

COVID 19

Moderna’s vaccine more effective against Delta variant of Covid than Pfizer,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.