Covid-19 Update: Cuttack and Bhubaneswar report 66 and 162 new positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: Around 162 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 11. The positive cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are 66.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 162 cases, 45 positive cases are quarantine cases while other 117 cases are local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1, 09,240 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,869. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009. Active cases in the city are 3341. The recovered cases in BMC as on Saturday are 117.

Out of the total 66 cases registered in CMC on Saturday, 7 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 33 from home quarantine and 26 are local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 43,103 while the recovered cases are 42,057. The active cases as on Saturday are 955.