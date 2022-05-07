Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 5 positive cases on May 7

Bhubaneswar: The Coronavirus cases in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has remained below 10 today.

As on May 7, 2022 Bhubaneswar has recorded only 5 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 5 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,599. The recovered cases are 1,55,319. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 64. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours are 4.

Odisha on Saturday reported 14 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day including one child, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,131.

Reportedly, among the 14, nine patients are in quarantine, and five are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 103.

Today, Khordha recorded the highest Covid cases with six positives followed by Cuttack and, State Pool with two cases, while Balasore, Balangir, Deogarh, and Nuapada recorded one case each.