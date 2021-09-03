Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 243 new positive cases while Cuttack reports 66 cases on September 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 243 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 3, 2021. The recovered cases BMC were 256.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 47 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 196 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1,07,580 while the total recovered cases are 1,03,489. The deceased cases in the city have crossed 1000 mark. Currently, the death cases recorded in the BMC is 1002.  Active cases in the city as on Friday is 3068.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has registered 66 new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours. On the other hand the Covid-19 recovered cases in the Silver city are 53.

Out of the total cases, 11 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 39 from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 42,657 while the recovered cases are 41,695. The active cases as on Friday is 871.

