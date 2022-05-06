Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 2 positive cases on May 6

Bhubaneswar: The Coronavirus cases in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has remained below 5 today.

As on May 6, 2022 Bhubaneswar has recorded only 2 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,595. The recovered cases are 1,55,315. The total deceased cases are 1193. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 64. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours are 4.

Odisha on Friday reported 14 new Covid cases including two children, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,117.

Reportedly, among the 14, eight patients are in quarantine, and six are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 99.

Today, Gajapati recorded the highest Covid cases with three positives followed by Khordha, Balangir and Kandhamal with two cases, while Bargarh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Nuapada and Sambalpur recorded one case each.