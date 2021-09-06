Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 172 new positive cases while Cuttack reports 46 cases on Monday

Bhubaneswar: As many as 172 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 6. The coronavirus positive cases in Silver city Cuttack is 46.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 46 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 126 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1,08,085 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,095. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1004. Active cases in the city today are 2965. The recovered cases in BMC is 204.

Out of the total 46 cases registered in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) 5 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 20 from home quarantine and 21 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 42,815 while the recovered cases are 41,852. The active cases as on Sunday are 872.