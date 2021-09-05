Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar reports 143 new positive cases while Cuttack reports 57 cases on Sunday

Bhubaneswar: As many as 143 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 5. The recovered cases in state capital were 159.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 40 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 103 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1, 07,913 while the total recovered cases are 1, 03,891. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1004. Active cases in the city today are 2997.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has registered 57 new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours. On the other hand the Covid-19 recovered cases in the Silver city are 57.

Out of the total cases, 12 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 27 from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 42,769 while the recovered cases are 41,796. The active cases as on Sunday are 882.