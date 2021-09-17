Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar records 267 cases, Cuttack records 41 new cases

Bhubaneswar: The new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 17 are 267 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) today is 41.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 75 while 165 persons recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on September 17.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 267 positive cases detected today, 53 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 214.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 10,453 while the total recovered cases are 1, 05,744. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1014. Active cases in the city are 3674.

Out of the total 41 cases registered in CMC on Friday, 5 cases are from institutional quarantine, 21 cases from home quarantine and 15 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,362 while the recovered cases are 42,389. The active cases today are 882.