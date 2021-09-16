Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar records 213 cases, Cuttack records 58 new cases

Bhubaneswar: As on September 16, the new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is 213 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) is 58.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 33 while 160 persons recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on September 16.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 213 positive cases detected today, 46 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 167.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 10,186 while the total recovered cases are 1, 05,519. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1013. Active cases in the city are 3573.

Out of the total 58 cases registered in CMC on Thursday, 2 cases are from institutional quarantine, 30 cases from home quarantine and 26 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,321 while the recovered cases are 42,314. The active cases today are 916.