Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar records 180 positive cases while Cuttack reports 38 cases

Bhubaneswar: As on October 1, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 180 new covid-19 positive cases while Cuttack city (CMC area) reported 38 cases.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 49 while 21 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 180 positive cases detected today, 62 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 118.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 13,064 while the total recovered cases are 1, 08,381. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1018. Active cases in the city are 3644.

Out of the total 38 positive cases registered in CMC today, 3 cases are from institutional quarantine, 23 cases from home quarantine and 12 local contact cases.