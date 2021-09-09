Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack report 258 and 55 new positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As many as 258 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9. The coronavirus positive cases in Silver city Cuttack is 55.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 45 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 213 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1,08,790 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,545. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009. Active cases in the city today are 3215. The recovered cases in BMC is 158.

Out of the total 55 cases registered in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) 09 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 22 from home quarantine and 24 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 42,978 while the recovered cases are 41,958. The active cases as on Wednesday are 929.