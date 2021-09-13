Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack report 174 and 53 new positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As on September 13, the new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is 174 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) is 53.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 55 while 127 persons recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 174 cases, 51 positive cases are quarantine cases while other 123 cases are local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1, 09,628 while the total recovered cases are 1, 05,123. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009. Active cases in the city are 3475.

Out of the total 53 cases registered in CMC on Monday, 8 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 23 cases from home quarantine while 22 cases are local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,203 while the recovered cases are 42,178. The active cases as on Monday are 934.