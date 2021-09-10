Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack records 288 and 59 new cases respectively on Sept 10

Bhubaneswar: 288 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 10. The positive cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is 59.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total cases detected in the capital city, 90 positive cases were quarantine cases. The remaining 198 cases were traced as local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1,09,078 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,716. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009. Active cases in the city today are 3332. The recovered cases in BMC today is 171.

Out of the total 59 cases registered in CMC on Friday, 15 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 31 are from home quarantine and 13 are local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in CMC are 43,037 while the recovered cases are 42,007. The active cases as on Thursday are 939.