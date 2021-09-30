Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 240 and 18 positive cases on September 30

Bhubaneswar: 240 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 30. As many as 18 cases were detected in Cuttack city (CMC area) today.

The CMC recorded 15 recovered cases today while BMC recorded 187 recovered cases today in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 240 positive cases detected today, 57 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 183.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 12,884 while the total recovered cases are 1, 08,169. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1018. Active cases in the city stand at 3676.

Out of the total 18 cases registered in CMC on Thursday, 3 cases are from institutional quarantine, 05 cases from home quarantine and 10 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,863 while the recovered cases are 42,982. The active cases today are 790.