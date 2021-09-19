Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 218 and 44 cases respectively on September 19

Bhubaneswar: The new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 19 are 218 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) is 44.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 59 while 176 persons recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar on September 19.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 218 positive cases detected today, 57 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 161.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 10,889 while the total recovered cases are 1, 06,118. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1014. Active cases in the city are 3736.

Out of the total 44 cases registered in CMC on Sunday, 7 cases are from institutional quarantine, 19 cases from home quarantine and 18 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,459 while the recovered cases are 42,503. The active cases today are 865.