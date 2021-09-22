Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 186 and 49 positive cases on September 22

Bhubaneswar: As on September 22, 186 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). As many as 49 cases were detected in Cuttack city (CMC area) today.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 53 while 152 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 186 positive cases detected today, 38 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 148.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 11,359 while the total recovered cases are 1, 06,687. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1014. Active cases in the city are 3604.

Out of the total 49 cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 9 cases are from institutional quarantine, 24 cases from home quarantine and 16 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,565 while the recovered cases are 42,669. The active cases today are 805.