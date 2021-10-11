Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 159 and 22 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered 159 new covid-19 positive cases while Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded 22 cases on October 11.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 33 while 167 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 159 positive cases detected today, 37 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 122.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 14,785 while the total recovered cases are 1, 10,169. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1035. Active cases in the city are 3560.

Out of the total 22 cases registered in CMC on Monday, 04 cases are from institutional quarantine, 9 cases from home quarantine and 9 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 44,283 while the recovered cases are 43,400. The active cases today are 792.

A total of 448 Covid-19 positive cases including 59 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,32,144, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

Among the 448 positives, there are 259 quarantine cases and 189 local contact cases. The new recovery cases stands at 438, taking the total number of 10,18,749. Hence, the number of active cases stands at 5,087.