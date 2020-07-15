3 areas declared containment zones in Odisha’s Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri:  In the light of the raging COVID-19 curve in Puri district, three localities in the district have been declared as containment zones by the local administration yesterday.

 

According to reports, the three new areas which fall under the containment zone category are Manikarnika Sahi in Ward No.4 of Puri town, Paparanga village under Pipli block and Gadarodanga village under Brahmagiri block.

 

On the other hand, the district collector has visited various areas in the district which includes Sakhigopala, Mangalpur , Badashankha and Kanas to oversee the measures being taken up to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

 

The collector discussed regarding coronavirus preparedness with the head of the Covid Management Committee and members of the Covid-19 care facilities in the villages.

 

