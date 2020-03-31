Paralakhemundi: To ensure that people remain in their houses during the ongoing 21-day lockdown, the Odisha government officials continue to remain vigilant round the clock and busy in spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 across the state.

The Mohana Tehsildar in Gajapati district today stopped some youths when they were moving around a village without any purpose. The youths were allegedly triple-riding.

Later, the lady officer, identified as Kalyani Singhmitra Devi, administered pledge to the lockdown violators not to venture out of their houses till the end of the lockdown, April 14.

According to reports, the Tehsildar visited several villages under Mohana block to spread awareness about the deadly infection.

The State government had issued instructions to all the police stations to tighten noose against those who come out of their houses without any reasons.

The police have registered more than 400 cases against the violators of lockdown rules in the state.