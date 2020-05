Covid-19 Tally Reaches 178 In Odisha, 1 New Case Detected From Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Yet another coronavirus positive has been detected from Balasore district of Odisha.

According to the recent update in the website of the Odisha Health Department, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state has risen to 178.

The number of affected persons in Balasore reaches 25.

Travel history and contact details are awaited.