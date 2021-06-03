Rayagada: The district administration on Thursday declared Hatipadar village under Munigida block as containment Zone after 54 people tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19.

The decision was taken after 292 people of Rayagada district tested positive for Covid-19. The new infectees have been kept in home isolation for treatment.

Earliar on May 29, the health department had conducted RT-PCR Test for 100 people in the village, of which 54 came out positive.

Stating that the people have been asked not to move out of the containment area. The local administration will provide essential items to the people during the containment period and start active surveillance and contact tracing of those infected