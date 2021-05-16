Covid-19 Surge: Odisha Government Halts All Film, Television Shoots
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Indoor & outdoor film/television serial related shooting is not allowed, informs Special Relief Commissioner in a notification.
The State Government is taking strict measures against transmission of COVID-19.
Today, Odisha has reported more than 11,000 positive cases with 19 fatalities.