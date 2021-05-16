Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Indoor & outdoor film/television serial related shooting is not allowed, informs Special Relief Commissioner in a notification.

The State Government is taking strict measures against transmission of COVID-19.

Today, Odisha has reported more than 11,000 positive cases with 19 fatalities.