Covid-19 Surge in Odisha: CDMOs asked to ensure adequate testing kits, medicines and oxygen

Bhubaneswar: As there is surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha for the last couple of days, all the CDMOs, public health officers have been requested to monitor the Covid-19 situation regularly, informed Niranjan Mishra, director of public health.

As per the ICMR, ILI/SARI surveillance to be intensified and Covid-19 testing to be augmented and to be reported through IHIP Portal.

All the Covid data to be updated regularly in S3 portal ensuring clearance of backlog at the earliest. The Covid situation to be analysed regularly, particularly for clustering of cases if any and to take cluster environment measures.

All the Covid samples should be sent to Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) centre positively. Covid treatment in each govt medical colleges to be done and make sure they have enough Covid isolation beds and oxygen support beds. All cases of home isolation should be provided with required treatment as per the protocol to be monitored regularly.

To ensure stockouts, the supply chain for Covid test kits,consumables and drugs should be monitored regularly.