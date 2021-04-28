Covid-19 Surge: 150-Bed COVID-19 Hospital To Come Up In Puri

Puri: In view of the resurgence of coronavirus infection across Odisha, the state government has decided to set up a dedicated COVID hospital in Puri town on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode.

The Dedicated Covid hospital will be constructed on PPP mode, will be managed by the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, informs Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

The proposed hospital will have 150 general beds, 40 ICU beds and four ventilators, informs Collector Verma.

RT-PCR test in the district has been suspended since April 23 due to technical fault in the testing centre, We have also increased the number of antigen tests and those found symptomatic, they are being admitted to the hospital, added Verma.